An unrelated video showing visuals of a rebel militant group operating a drone in Myanmar is being shared with a false claim that it shows Kukis being taught to use drones to attack local police and Indian Army. The viral video is being shared with the caption, "...Christian militia of Myanmar ( in this video ) help and train Kukis in Manipur , how to handle advanced drone to keep track on Indian Army , Manipur Police..."

Fact

BOOM found that the visuals of men using a drone and operating weapons have been taken from a news report about the rebel group Chinland Defense Force (CDF) in Myanmar. BOOM had previously debunked the same visuals when it was being shared with a similar false claim earlier this month. The visuals are from an ABC news report from August 2022 on Chin State rebels in Myanmar using drones to fight in the civil war against the military government. The 31 minutes long documentary was uploaded on YouTube on August 18, 2022, with the title "On the Frontline of Myanmar's Forgotten Civil War". At the 15-minute timestamp, we can see the same sequence of events as in the viral video of the same men operating the drone. ABC reporter Matt Davis identifies the rebel group as Chinland Defense Force (CDF) which has been using commercially available drones to monitor the moments of the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army).