A doctored video created by splicing together two separate clips showing an incident in Uttar Pradesh and a gruesome murder in Venezuela, is going viral on WhatsApp with a false claim that it shows a Muslim mob lynching an RSS worker at a mosque. The video is being shared with the caption in Kannada when translated reading, "If the Muslims of Kerala who took the RSS worker to the mosque and beheaded him become the majority, then the whole country will be like this, no court, no constitution, no police will protect you, your property will not protect you. Your Karma.. Look at these facts, we need a Hindu vote bank in the country, otherwise we will die as shown here or like Hindus in Afghanistan."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same doctored video back in September 2021 when it was being shared with the false claim that it showed a Hindu man being lynched in Delhi. We ran a reverse image search on screenshots from the video and found that the clip has been created by using visuals from two separate and unrelated incidents. The first video is from May, 2021 from Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Police station in-charge Resham Pal Singh from Sikri police station, told BOOM that the incident was from May 2021, "The incident is old. It was a minor scuffle and no one had died in the incident. This is being shared in a wrong context." The second video is from an old incident in Venezuela and the boy seen in the video was murdered by the members of the 'megabandas gang'. With the help of more keyword searches we found another report published on Guyanatimesgy which identified the boy as a Guyanese miner.