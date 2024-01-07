A video showing a man walking on his hands around Kedarnath temple is being shared on social media falsely claiming that the person in the video is 26-year old Narendra Modi doing yoga. The caption with the video reads,"Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, when he was 26 years old, how he walked around Kedarnath, have a look."

Fact

BOOM identified the man in the viral video as Kedarnath temple priest Santosh Trivedi from June 21, 2021, during which he was circumambulating around the temple premises on the occasion of International Yoga Day. BOOM ran a keyword search with the video and found old Facebook posts from 2021 that identified the man as Trivedi. We also found media reports that contained same visuals from the viral video. BOOM had previously debunked the same claim when it was viral on social media in July 2022. BOOM had then reached out to Trivedi, who confirmed that it was him in the video. "That is me in the viral video, Since the last three years, on the occasion of Yoga Day, I go around the temple in the same way. The viral video in which I am wearing a yellow dhoti is from 2021 on International Yoga Day," Trivedi had told BOOM.