A photo of a man and a woman standing naked on a street corner, with a child clinging to the latter as crowd stares at the trio is being shared on social media with the caption, “Christian Pastor and his wife being humiliated by Indians in Utter Pradesh- India, for preaching the Gospel, they were made naked and march around town as punishment."

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo is from October 2015 when a Dalit family allegedly stripped in protest after the local police allegedly refused to register a complaint of robbery. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar. Five people, including three women, were arrested on charges of public obscenity. BOOM had debunked the same photo in March 2018 when it was being shared with the same false claim. There are conflicting reports of the involvement of the police in the incident. While some of the reports have quoted eyewitnesses who said that the police had disrobed the family others have claimed that they had stripped naked as a sign of protest. BOOM looked at the videos released on YouTube and several news reports from October 2015 and found them to be inconclusive.