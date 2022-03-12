No News Found

No, This Is Not An Old Photo Of Narendra Modi With His Mother

The same photo has been viral since 2016 with the false claim

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  12 March 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Claim

A photo is being shared with the claim when translated reads, "This is the child who shook 132 crore people, Narendra Modi with his mother"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo is not of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. We had previously debunked the same photo in March 2019 when it was being shared with the misleading claim. A Google reverse image search had then shown the photo was previously carried by some media outlets claiming that the toddler in the photo was Former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. However, other fact-checkers have quoted Kalam's relatives who have denied that the viral photo is a childhood photo of Kalam with his mother.

Claim :   Childhood Photo Of Narendra Modi With His Mother
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
