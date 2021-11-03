Old Video Of Man Beaten By Police Shared With Indo-Pak Match Twist

BOOM found that the video is from Jalna, Maharashtra where a BJP worker was beaten by police at a hospital on April 9, 2021.

By - Sista Mukherjee
  |  3 Nov 2021 9:39 AM GMT

Claim

An old video of policemen lathi charging a man for vandalising an ICU unit at a Maharashtra hospital has been falsely linked to Pakistan's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India. The video is doing the rounds Facebook with a Hindi caption, "The leader of those who celebrated the victory of Pakistan was being awarded in UP. Jai ho Yogi babaji ki." (Original text in Hindi: UP मे पाकिस्तान की जीत की ख़ुशी मनाने वालों के लीडर को इनाम दिया। जय हो योगी बाबाजी की)

Fact

The same video was viral in May, 2021, with claims that an ambulance driver was beaten for disconnecting oxygen supplies to patients in a bid to earn more by transporting dead bodies in his ambulance. BOOM had then run a keyword search and found news reports which stated that the incident happened in Deepak Hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra. A BJP worker Shivraj Nariyalwale was beaten by policemen for being part of a group who allegedly vandalised the hospital's ICU unit following the death of a patient. BOOM also reached out to the Jalna police. Prashant Mahajan, inspector, Jalna Police who was present during the incident, confirmed to BOOM that the video is from April 9, 2021, after a police team rushed to Deepak hospital to disperse a group of youth who allegedly barged into the ICU.

Claim Review :   Uttar Pradesh police beat man for supporting Pakistans victory
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Uttar Pradesh UP police Jalna Police Maharashtra T20 Cricket 
