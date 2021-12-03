Dramatized Video Of Woman Being Kidnapped Revived As Chennai

Claim

A scripted video showing a woman waiting for a cab and then being abducted by a group of men in a moving van, is viral across social media platforms with a false claim that it shows CCTV footage of a real incident from Chennai. The video is being shared with the caption, "Be careful and alert all ladies. Please forward to your friends n relatives and ask them to be cautious while alone. Incident happened at Anna Nagar Chintamani, Chennai."

Fact

The same video was viral in November, 2021 with claims that it shows a real incident. BOOM traced the video to a Facebook page that is known for sharing dramatized videos and passing them off as CCTV footage. On ﻿watching the video closely, we found that the viral video has been created by recording a public Facebook post with the video, and is being shared across all platforms. The text *janaa Galrani is visible at 0.55 mark in the video. A keyword search of the name led us to the page - Sanjjanna Galrani - a verified Facebook page with over three million followers. The post featuring the viral staged abduction video appears to be deleted. However, other videos uploaded by the page show that it often posts dramatized videos passed off as 'true crime' incidents captured on CCTV.