A video of a wrestler and a woman in saffron salwar suit is being shared on social media with a false anti-Pakistan claim. The video is being shared on Facebook with a caption in Tamil that reads, “A Pakistani lady boxer after winning the match in Dubai challenged with pride for any one from India to come forward to defeat her. A lady spectator Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi in Tamil Nadu freely moved to the boxing ring with determination and accepted the roaring challenge.”

Fact

BOOM had fact-checked the same video in August, 2022, when it was viral with the sane claim. We found the video is from a 2016 wrestling event in Jalandhar. According to a news report in Continental Wrestling Entertainment, pro wrestler BB Bulbul challenged the crowd, following which Kavita Devi accepted the challenge. In 2018, we had fact-checked the same video, which was being shared with a similar claim. BOOM had reached out to Anil Rana, Continental Wrestling Entertainment Office In-Charge who said, "They are professional wrestlers and have no connection to Pakistan. The name of the lady is Kavita Devi and she has also gone to WWE from our organisation. As far as I know, she doesn't have any connection with RSS. The other lady in the video challenging the crowd is BB Bulbul." We also found BB Bulbul's real name is Sarabjit Kaur.