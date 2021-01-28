Old Image Of Clash Between BJP Worker And UP Police Revived

BOOM found that the photo was taken in 2014 during violent protests between BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s party members.
By - Debalina Mukherjee
Loading...
  |  28 Jan 2021 10:34 AM GMT

Claim

An old image of a clash between a BJP worker and a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has resurfaced on social media in the backdrop of the farmers tractor rally that turned violent on January 26. The photograph shows a man wearing a Tshirt with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on it and armed with a baton moments before he gets into a clash with a policeman, who is also armed. The image is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the caption that reads, ''BJP worker has picked up the stick in national interest. Only the clothes can identify who is creating riots.'' (Original caption in Hindi: ''भाजपा कार्यकर्ता राष्ट्र हित में लाठी भाँजता हुआ! कपड़ों से ही पहचाना जा सकता है कि दंगाई कौन है!'' Samajwadi Party's digital media coordinator, Manish Jagan Agrawal has also shared the post as recent.

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found a news report by The Telegraph from July 1, 2014, which carried the same image. The caption of the image reads, ''A BJP activist fights with a policeman during the protest outside the Assembly in Lucknow on Monday.'' The report stated about BJP workers staging violent protests against the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) due to lack of law and order and increasing crime rates in Uttar Pradesh state capital, Lucknow. BOOM has previously debunked the same image when it was viral with a separate false narrative.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Photo shows BJP workers recently had a clash with the police
Claimed By :  Social Media Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Viral Image BJP UP Samajwadi Party Police violence Uttar Pradesh 
Show Full Article
Next Story