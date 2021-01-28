Old Image Of Clash Between BJP Worker And UP Police Revived

Claim

An old image of a clash between a BJP worker and a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has resurfaced on social media in the backdrop of the farmers tractor rally that turned violent on January 26. The photograph shows a man wearing a Tshirt with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on it and armed with a baton moments before he gets into a clash with a policeman, who is also armed. The image is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the caption that reads, ''BJP worker has picked up the stick in national interest. Only the clothes can identify who is creating riots.'' (Original caption in Hindi: ''भाजपा कार्यकर्ता राष्ट्र हित में लाठी भाँजता हुआ! कपड़ों से ही पहचाना जा सकता है कि दंगाई कौन है!'' Samajwadi Party's digital media coordinator, Manish Jagan Agrawal has also shared the post as recent.

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found a news report by The Telegraph from July 1, 2014, which carried the same image. The caption of the image reads, ''A BJP activist fights with a policeman during the protest outside the Assembly in Lucknow on Monday.'' The report stated about BJP workers staging violent protests against the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) due to lack of law and order and increasing crime rates in Uttar Pradesh state capital, Lucknow. BOOM has previously debunked the same image when it was viral with a separate false narrative.