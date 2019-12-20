Fake MLA 'Anil Upadhyay' Makes A Comeback

Claim

"Congress MLA- Anil Upadhyay spoke the truth unknowingly, make this video so viral so that the full country can see" (Translated from - कोंग्रेस विधायक अनिल उपाध्याय अनजाने में कह गया पर सही बोल दिया इस video को इतना वायरल करो की ये पूरा हिन्दुस्तान देख सके)

Fact

BOOM found that the man in the video is Mohan Kumar Pandey a self-professed fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the past, Pandey has been falsely identified as DCP Vikram Singh of Delhi and Sachin Pilot's father-in-law. BOOM debunked the same video in April when Republic Bharat misreported it. We had earlier fact checked the fictitious character by the same name Anil Upadhyay, who was 'created' to spread misinformation on multiple occasions irrespective of any political party, during the general elections.