Fake Letter Claiming Sonia Gandhi Planned Hindu Divide In Karnataka Revived

Claim

Cong Minister MB Patil and Sonia Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress masterminded division of Lingayats in Karnataka to gain votes.

Fact

The letter date July 10, 2017 has been revived every year since 2018 and was earlier posted by fake news website Postcard during Karnataka elections and in 2019 by the official handle of BJP Karnataka. The fake letter claims has Patil informing Gandhi about a meeting he and some ministers held with representatives of the Global Christian Council and World Islamic Organisation regarding “strategy to be adopted” for the Karnataka assembly elections. A search for the two organisations mentioned 'Global Christian Council and 'World Islamic Organisation did not yield any results. BOOM had then spoken to Patil who had called the letter fake and also initiated legal action against those sharing it.