An old video of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials counting cash has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows cash recovered after a raid at the house of an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Surat, Gujarat. BOOM received the video on its WhatsApp tipline (+91 7700906588) along with following text when translated from Telugu reads, "The money found in ED's raids on Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Sekhar Agarwal in his house in Surat city... The staff who are counting money with counting machines. This is all the money of the people. If every political leader attacks the house, 25 lakhs can be distributed to the population of India. That money is for all of us"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is not from Surat, Gujarat showing an Aam Aadmi Party leader's house being raided by ED officials. At the 30 seconds time stamp we can see a plastic bag with Bengali text on it and we can also hear people talking in Bengali which indicates the viral video is likely from West Bengal. A reverse search on the video keyframe led us to a video report uploaded by India Today on September 11, 2022 with the title, "ED Radar on mobile gaming app scam! Over Rs 17 cr cash siezed and counting. Rittick Mondal gets us all the details from Kolkata". The ED had carried out this raid on the premises belonging to a businessman named Aamir Khan, in a case relating to mobile gaming app, which was allegedly used to dupe money from people. BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it was being shared with the false claim in September 2022. BOOM at that time reached out to Mahendra Navadia, the district president of the AAP's Surat unit who denied the viral claim that an AAP leader had been raided in Surat; he also clarified that no such leader named Shekhar Agarwal existed in the local unit.