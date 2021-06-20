Photo Of Kumbh Mela Tents Revived As Farmers' Protest Camps In Delhi

BOOM found that the photo shows an aerial view of the Kumbh Mela site and is not related to the farmers' protest site.
By - Srijit Das
  |  20 Jun 2021 10:56 AM GMT

Claim

An aerial view of several tents set up in a large ground is being widely shared with claims that it shows tents from the ongoing farmers' protest site in Delhi borders. The Bangla caption in the image translates to, "Farmers protesting against the three black farm laws completed 200 days today #StandWithFarmersChallenge". (Original Text in Bangla: দিল্লী সীমান্তে তিন কালা কৃষি আইনের বিরুদ্ধে কৃষক আন্দোলের আজ ২০০ দিন #StandWithFarmersChallenge)

Fact

BOOM did a reverse image search of the viral photo and found it on a Finnish website called Kerranelamassa. The headline of the article reads ''Maha Kumbh Mela, India's largest festival". According to the article, the author clicked the images in 2013. Furthermore, we found similar images of tents at Kumbh Mela site in international stock photo website, Getty Images. BOOM had previously debunked the same image when it had gone viral in January.

Fake News Fact Check Tents Viral Image Farmers Protest Delhi Kumbh Mela Old Photo 
