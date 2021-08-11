Did Rahul Gandhi Say He Will Move To London? Cropped Video Revived

Claim

A video of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alluding that businessmen accused of financial fraud can leave the country, has been edited to falsely claim that Gandhi said he would move to London, and his children will study in America. In the 12 second long video, Gandhi can be heard saying in Hindi, “Nothing will happen. I will go to London. My children will study in America. I have nothing to do with India. I have 1000 crores. I will go there.” The video has been edited to include text in Hindi which reads, “Now make him the Prime Minster. He is openly saying that he will move to London. And you people will die here. Rahul Gandhi will get back to London with his children.” (Original text in Hindi: “अब बनाओ इसको प्रधान मंत्री, खुल्लम खुल्ला बोल राहा हे, ये लंदन चला जायेगा, तुम लोग यही मारो। राहुल गांधी बाल बाच्चें को लेकर बसेगें लंदन में।”)

Fact

BOOM found that the video has been edited from a longer speech that Rahul Gandhi made in Latur, Maharashtra on October 13, 2019. In the speech Gandhi was referring to fugitive Indian businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are wanted by authorities for alleged money laundering and banking fraud. In the original speech, at mark 15.10 minutes, Gandhi says, "Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi can sleep, without any fear," which has been cropped. He then continues, "Nothing will happen, I will go to London, my children will go and study in America, I have nothing to do with India." At 15.30 minutes, Gandhi continues the reference to Modi and Choksi and says, "I am Narendra Modi's friend. I have thousands of crores of rupees, I will go anytime. This is the reality of India." BOOM had earlier debunked the video in 2019.