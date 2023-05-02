A video showing a group of men including a policeman question a woman about a classroom filled with Muslim students in a government school, has resurfaced on social media with a claim that it shows a Delhi government school which has been converted into a Madrasa. The Facebook caption reads, “This is Kejriwal’s school in Delhi area. Secular people think about Kejriwal has been doing good developmental work. See Delhi’s government school has been turned into Madrasa by Kejriwal. A Government school in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar where it has been permitted to read Kalma and Urdu. Kejriwal’s government and MLA’s have supported this. Now, Hindus need to decide what they will do with Arvind Kejriwal’s Party with Jihadi thoughts." (Original claim in Hindi: यह है केजरीवाल का दिल्ली स्कूल मॉडल जिनसे सेकुलर हिंदुओं को लगता है कि केजरीवाल अच्छा काम कर रहा है वह देख लीजिए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है. दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल है यह स्कूल में कलमा, उर्दू पढ़ने की इजाजत दी है केजरीवाल ने या उनके बिधायको और सरकार का समर्थन है. अब हिंदुओं को तय करना है कि इन जिहादी सोच वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल की पार्टी के साथ क्या करना चाहिए) BOOM also received the video via its WhatsApp tipline (7700906588).

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video earlier when it went viral with the same communal claim in November, 2021. We found that the viral video is from a primary government school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. At the 3.44 minutes timestamp one can spot the school's name and location as 'Primary school Mirzapur, UP' in Hindi in the clip. With relevant keywords we found that the video was posted as part of a Facebook live by a Bharatiya Janata Party worker Ashutosh Gupta from Ghaziabad. Gupta had stated in his post that the video shows ‘objectionable Islamic activities’ in the primary school. BOOM had also reached out to Station House Officer of the area, Yogendra Malik, who told us that the incident happened on November 19, 2021, when a local BJP leader claimed that namaz was being read at the school. A person named Riyazuddin was staying there for the past 2-3 years with his family, with the permission of the school management. On that day ( November19), Riyazuddin’s wife had kept a Quran recital function for the health and well-being of her children. So some people including some relatives of hers, children and a Maulana (cleric) were invited.