Delhi Govt School Converted Into Madrasa? Old Video Revived With Fake Claim

BOOM found that the video was shot at a government school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and the viral claim with it is false.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  10 April 2022 2:26 PM GMT

Claim

The video is said to be from a Government school in Vijay Nagar, Delhi where Urdu is being taught. Government schools in Delhi are being converted into madarasas. (Hindi: यह वीडियो दिल्ली के विजय नगर के एक सरकारी विद्यालय का बताया जा रहा है जहाँ विद्यालय के अंदर उर्दू पढ़ाया जा रहा है, दिल्ली के सरकारी विद्यालयों को मदरसे में बदलने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from a primary government school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. We had debunked the video earlier when a longer version of it was being shared with similar fake claim. We had watched the video and found 'Primary school Mirzapur, UP' written in Hindi at timestamp 3.44. We did an internet search and found about a primary government school in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad. BOOM had also contacted Ghaziabad police who had confirmed that the video was shot at a primary government school in Vijay Nagar. Station House Officer Yogendra Malik had told BOOM that the incident took place on November 19, 2021, when a local BJP leader had claimed that namaz was being offered at the school. However, after investigating the police found nothing illegal and no case was filed.

Claim :   Video shows government schools converting into Madarsas in Vijay Nagar, Delhi
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts & Twitter Users
Fact Check :  False
