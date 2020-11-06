Claim

"This is leader of Sonia Sena who can do any thing for money. Most corrupt party who is behind this.. #BlackDay4Press"

Fact

The viral image is fake and photoshopped. The original photo was captured on March 29, 2005 at New Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, had then met with the president of the Republic of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Both the individuals sat on different chairs facing each other and conversing. The viral photo mischievously make it look like Sonia Gandhi is sitting on Gayoom's lap. The original picture is available on the stock images website Getty Images. BOOM previously debunked the morphed picture in 2019. Read below.