The video of a mob beating up some men dressed in saffron scarves is viral online with the false claim that it shows Hindus being thrashed for entering a zone in West Bengal that is limited only to Rohingya and Muslim people. It is being shared with the caption, "No-go zones in West Bengal Roh!ngya & only areas Hindus not allowed to enter! This is what Hindus are reduced to in WB! Mamata and her vote Bank."

Fact

BOOM had previously debunked this incident in March 2019 when it was viral as a recent video of people beating up BJP politicians in West Bengal amid the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Upon carefully listening to the audio, we found a voice saying, "What do you think of the Gorkhas?" Using this information, we ran a keyword search using 'Gorkhas thrash BJP leaders' and found several news articles from 2017 related to the incident. We found that the incident took place on October 5, 2017, when BJP's Bengal president Dilip Ghosh visited Hill City in Darjeeling to address a public meeting. It was there that he, along with his supporters, faced protests from local Gorkha leaders. A report by Hindustan Times published on the same day read, "Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh got a taste of the ground reality in Darjeeling on Thursday when people from the Benoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) roughed up BJP workers accompanying Ghosh minutes after forcing him to cancel a public meeting."