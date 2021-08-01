Video Of Overflowing Dam Is Not From Maharashtra

Claim

A video of a massive gush of water from a dam in China's Yellow River is viral with a false claim that it shows visuals of an overflowing Koyna River in Maharashtra. The video has been edited to remove the original audio and has been overlaid with a Hindi film track. The video has been, captioned as “Koyna Dam - Lake Tapping One Of The Largest Dams In Maharashtra, India.. Overflowing.”

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is not from an overflowing Koyna Dam in Koyna Nagar, Satara district of Maharashtra. We found a 2018 YouTube video which stated that the video is from China, where water was discarged in Xiaolangdi dam. The Xiaolangdi Reservoir is based in China's Henan province on the Yellow river. This dam is famous for sand and slit sedimentation and also draws tourists for its gargantuan water flow.