Fact

BOOM had previously debunked this video when it went viral as EVMs being stored at a BJP leader's property ahead of the general elections in May 2019. We had at the time contacted District Election Officer, Chandauli, Navneet Singh Chahal, who refuted the viral claim and explained that the video showed unused EVMs being moved from the strongroom. He said, "The video is from Navin Mandi Sthal, Chandauli. Some un-polled EVMs were being moved from Sakaldiha constituency to Chandauli. There were being kept in a separate strongroom in the afternoon when members of some political parties raised an objection." BOOM had also taken screenshots of the video and on closer inspection, we found that the room from which the EVMs were being taken out had 'strongrooms' written in Hindi on the wall outside. We also found a press release by the Election Commission from May 21, 2019, that addressed rumours of EVM fraud and reiterated the measures taken to keep strongrooms guarded at all times. The press release also added that the viral videos merely showed the storage or movement of "reserve unused EVMs."