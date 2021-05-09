Video From Brazil Revived With Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal Claim

BOOM found that the video is originally from Brazil where a teenager was brutally murdered in 2017.
By - Srijit Das
  |  9 May 2021 12:09 PM GMT

Claim

"TMC workers dragged my husband out of the house and dared him to say Jai Shri Ram. My husband was killed in Gangnapur Ranaghat while they kept saying where are your BJP people now, where are your Hindus now, who will save you now." (Hindi: मेरे पति को घर से घसीट कर ले गए टीएमसी के लोग और बोले अब बोल जय श्री राम🤔 अब कहां है तेरे भाजपा वाले अब कहां है तेरे हिंदू अब कौन तुझे बचाएगा यह कह कर उन्होंने मेरे पति को गंगापुर राणाघाट पर मार दिया, उत्तम घोष की पत्नी( बंगाल) दैनिक भास्कर अखबार के इंटरव्यू का अंश)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is originally from Brazil and not related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. According to news reports, the video shows 17-year-old Wesley Tiago de Sousa Carvalho, who was beaten to death with bricks, wooden planks and a pick axe on December 30, 2017, in the city of Fortaleza in Ceara in Northeastern Brazil. Reports suggested that the motivation behind the murder was a 'fight between criminal factions.' BOOM could not independently verify the motive behind the crime. The video had been previously debunked by BOOM in June 2019 when it was being shared with a different fake claim.

Claim Review :   Video shows a BJP activist being beaten to death by TMC workers during post-poll violence in West Bengal
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
