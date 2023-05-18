Fact

BOOM found that the video is actually from UAE and has no links to Karnataka or the state elections there. We had previously fact-checked this claim when it was being shared as an incident from Pakistan. Using several cues from the video, we were able to ascertain that it was not from Karnataka. First, we noticed a delivery executive and his vehicle in the background. A keyword search led us to Talabat, a food delivery service operating in UAE, among other countries. Second, we noticed a man wearing a shirt with 'Security' written on it in Arabic, which further led us to believe that the video could be from there. Finally, we noticed that the cars passing by had the drivers seated on the left side, which is seen in UAE, and not India. We also found the Facebook profile of the user who first posted the video on TikTok and saw that they had mentioned that they were based in Dubai, UAE.