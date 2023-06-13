Violent Video From Bihar Shared With False Claim Of Attack On Pastor In UP
BOOM found that the video shows one criminal assaulting another in Bihar in 2019, not a pastor getting beaten up.
Claim
An old video from Bihar showing one criminal viciously beating another is viral with false claims of a pastor being beaten up by a Hindu. It shows the victim being dragged in the middle of a crowd where one man is sitting on top of him and beating him. Two other people also kick him while somebody from the crowd chants 'Jai Shri Ram'. The 57-second video is being shared with the caption, "A Christian is dragged out of his home church, humiliated, beaten and dragged onto the road hit and thrashed in Uttar Pradesh in North India. This is the manner Christians are being abused, thrashed and beaten severely and persecuted, with full support of the ruling government. These men shouting Jai Shree Ram are plain EVIL. Their God Ram is not an evil person like them. Lord RAM must be so ashamed of what they have done. Ram is not going to pat them on the back and give them a reward. We must recognise that these people are EVIL and are the followers of Satan not Lord Ram. It shows us the true character of these blind and evil men. They are not followers of RAM but actually of RAVAN. The Police is just standing and watching them hurt the man. Nobody to save these helpless, hapless persons who have not done any wrong. They have been praying and worshipping the Lord Jesus Christ for which they are humiliated and beaten."(sic)
Fact
BOOM had previously debunked this claim in October 2019 when it went viral with claims of the victim being assaulted by a BJP leader for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and again in March 2022 when it went viral as BJP "goons" assaulting a man to celebrate their Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election win at the time. Using a reverse image search, we were able to find a Jagran article from October 2, 2019, which carried one of the stills from our video. According to Jagran, the incident took place in Bhabhua in the Kaimur district of Bihar where two men, Madhav Singh and Shahid Rayin got into a fight which led to Rayin shooting Singh dead. Singh's friend and fellow gang member, Uttam Patel then assaulted Rayin; this incident was captured on video and made viral. The three men involved in the incident were known gang members in the area and Dilnawaz Ahmed, Superintendent of Police at Bhabhua had confirmed to BOOM that the fight was not communal in nature. He also added, "While Singh succumbed to his injuries, Rayin is undergoing treatment. We have booked a case against him for murder. Meanwhile, our teams are also trying to trace Patel, who is absconding and has been charged with assaulting Rayin."
