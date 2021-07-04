Clip Of Gujarat Cops Nabbing Criminals Peddled As Arrest Of Bengaluru Riots Accused

Claim

A video clip showing Gujarat Police officials in plain clothes nabbing criminals from a roadside eatery has been falsely shared on social media with claims that the arrested person is a mastermind of Bengaluru and Delhi riots. The viral CCTV footage is doing rounds on facebook with a caption in Bangla that reads, “In a cinematic stunt the Crime Branch nabbed Mohammed Siraj Hussain who is accused mastermind of horrific Bengaluru riot case of last year. This Siraj Hussain is also mastermind of Delhi Riot Case.” (Original texts in Bangla: মহম্মদ সিরাজ হোসেন নামের লোককে গুজরাট থেকে সিনেমা কায়দায় গ্রেফতার করেছে ক্রাইম ব্রাঞ্চ। যে কিনা গত বছর হওয়া ভয়ঙ্কর ব্যাঙ্গালোর দাঙ্গার প্রধান অভিযুক্ত। এই সিরাজ হোসেন দিল্লি দাঙ্গার মাস্টার মাইন্ড ছিল।)

Fact

BOOM found that the two arrested in two separate incidents are not masterminds of any riot that occurred outside Gujarat. BOOM contacted DP Chudasama, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch who said "The main accused Kishore Panchal was involved in vehicular theft, assault, house burglary and illegal possession of arms. They are accused in cases of rape and extortion," he said. Additionally, a report on the Indian Express stated that the Bharuch police arrested a small time arms dealer named Siraj Manzur Alam Ansari for illegal possession of two weapons. Speaking to BOOM, JN Zala, police inspector, Bharuch Local Crime Branch confirmed, "The arrested accused does not have links to any riot case as far we know."