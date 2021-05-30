Old Video From Ghaziabad Shared As TMC Goons Attacking Bengal Police

BOOM found that the incident took place in 2018 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
By - Srijit Das
  |  30 May 2021 1:18 PM GMT

Claim

Bengal TMC goons are beating the police who protect the people of Bengal with slippers without any discrimination... Such rascals should be cut to death... It is time for Mamata to die. (Telugu: బెంగల్లో ప్రజలను కాపాడే పోలీసులనే విచక్షణ రహితంగా చెప్పులతో కొడుతున్నారు బెంగాల్ tmc గుండాలు..ఇలాంటి నాకొడుకులు నూ నరికి నరికి చంపలి... మమతకు చచ్చే టైమ్ వచ్చింది లే...)

Fact

A video showing a woman hitting a policeman with a slipper is viral on social media with a caption suggesting that the incident shows members of Trinamool Congress attacking police personnel in West Bengal. BOOM did a reverse image search and found a report published in Patrika on August 28, 2018, stating that the incident took place at a SBI bank in Loni, Ghaziabad. The report mentions that an argument between the woman and a policeman stationed at the PCR vehicle outside the bank took an ugly turn and then she attacked the cop. BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when it was viral with a false communal claim. Click on the link to read full report.

Claim Review :   Bengal TMC goons are beating the police who protect the people of Bengal with slippers without any discrimination.
Claimed By :  Facebook User
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Old Video Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh TMC goons West Bengal Police 
