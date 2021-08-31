Shocking Assault Video From Chhattisgarh Falsely Revived As DPS School

Claim

A disturbing video showing a man molesting and assaulting a young girl on the pretext of performing an exorcism on her is viral on social media with a false claim that it shows proof of corporal punishment at DPS School, Rajbag. The facebook post reads, “Send this video to everyone on WhatsApp groups and contact numbers you are connected with. This is Sakeel Ahmed Ansari who is a teacher of Rajbag of Valsad. Share it as much as you can so that the teacher gets arrested and the school gets closed. The impact is different if the video is viral.” (Original caption in Hindi: आप के whatsapp पे जितने भी नंबर एवं ग्रुप हैं एक भी छूटने नही चाहिए, ये वीडियो सबको भेजिए ये वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए । वीडियो वायरल होने से काफी फ़र्क पड़ता है ओर कार्यवाही होती है जिसे दया न आये वो अपना मुंह (टाइपिंग) बंद रखे।“.) BOOM received the video on its WhatsApp helpline for verification.

Fact

By doing a reverse image search on a few of the keyframes we found that the video was uploaded on Dainik Bhaskar in February, 2018. The video has since been deleted (See archive). The incident happened in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, where a pastor assaulted a young girl on the pretext of performing an exorcism. The incident was also reported on Haribhoomi on February 10, 2018. According to the news report, Dinesh Sahu, an exorcist and a pastor, assaulted the young girl who was his daughter's classmate. The victim, a resident of Chhipli village in Chhattisgarh, moved to Raipur’s Santoshinagar, where Sahu performed the exorcism. Sahu was arrested after the video went viral last year. Another Bhaskar report claimed Dinesh Sahu was accused of performing the same kind of torture since four years. The video was earlier viral as an incident of Gujarat's RMVM School in 2019, when BOOM had debunked the same.