2016 Flogging Video From Malaysia Revived With China-Pakistan Spin

Claim

A video showing a man wearing a blue T-shirt flogging a man with a stick, while the third man in a yellow t-shirt stands by and watches on is being shared claiming that it is from Pakistan showing Chinese workers beating a Pakistani man. The video is being shared among Pakistani netizens on Facebook and Twitter.

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video dates back online to November 2016 and was widely reported by several Malaysian websites. We found that the logo visible on the yellow t-shirt worn by the man the video is from a pro-democracy group named Bersih 5 in Malaysia. This indicated that the viral clip is indeed from Malaysia. However, the identities and nationalities of the perpetrators and victim is unclear. BOOM was the first to debunk the same video in June 2020, when it was misreported by CNN News 18 falsely claiming that a Chinese engineer was caught on camera beating his Pakistani driver in Karachi.