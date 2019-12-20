2012 Photo Of BJP Workers Vandalising A Truck Revived

Claim

"This is how they protect public property. The self-attested nationalist party's supporters" (Translated from Hindi 'पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी की रक्षा करते सेल्फ अटेस्टेड देशभक्त पार्टी के लोग')

Fact

The photo is being shared as recent in wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, some of which turned violent. However, the image is a Press Trust of India photo, taken in 2012. It shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers damage a truck during the Bharat Bandh protests in Jamshedpur against rising petrol prices. The protests were against the Congress-led UPA government, at that time. BOOM had debunked the same image earlier in May 2019, when it went viral with a different claim during BJP-TMC clashes that took place in West Bengal.