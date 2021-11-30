2011 Video Of Tsunami In Japan Revived As Karachi Floods

Claim

A video of water gushing into a locality and sweeping away cars and buildings has resurfaced on Whatsapp as visuals of Karachi floods. The video contains text, "Karachi Pakistan Today". The video shows dramatic footage of water gushing into an urban area and sweeping away whatever comes its way. Parked cars are seen being swept away by the tremendously overflowing water, as it floods the area within moments. The user has filmed the video from the rooftop of a building. BOOM received the video on its helpline and tipline numbers for verification.

Fact

The same video was viral in August, 2020, as China where floods had created a havoc during the same period. BOOM had then broken the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search and found a longer version of the video uploaded to YouTube on April 30, 2012. The description of the video mentioned it as the 2011 Japan Tsunami in Ishinomaki. The same video was also uploaded by another YouTube user in December, 2011. The description of the video reads, "Ishinomaki Tidal Wave' East Japan's Earthquake. Photo of Ishinomaki-shi, Miyagi. Don't get stuck in such a bad condition. It's impossible. I'm taking this picture from the roof of Ishinomaki Gas (Company)".