1998 Video Of Hostage Taker Being Shot Shared As ISIS Terrorist Sniped

Claim

A video of a man being shot in the head after holding a woman hostage at gunpoint is being shared with the claim that he was an ISIS terrorist in Spain and was shot dead by a police sniper. The claim is being shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

Fact

BOOM found out that the incident took place on April 5, 1998 in the Cua district of Caracas, Venezuela. AP reported about the incident which was a botched armed robbery of a bakery which ended up being a seven-hour long hostage crisis. 18-year-old Hector Duarte Bahamonte held 44-year-old pregnant mother Nancy Lopez hostage at gunpoint before he was shot in the head by a police sniper. BOOM had debunked the same claim in 2017