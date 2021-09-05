1938 Video Of BKS Iyengar Performing Yoga Falsely Shared As PM Narendra Modi

BOOM found that the viral clip is from 1938 and shows veteran yoga teacher B.K.S. Iyengar.

By - Sk Badiruddin
Loading...
  |  5 Sep 2021 11:34 AM GMT

Claim

An old video of late yoga guru BKS Iyengar practicing yoga is viral with a false claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a young age. The video is viral on Facebook and WhatsApp with a caption that reads, “Age 26 when this man received Yogvidya from Sadhu Jayaanand Matha in Rushikesh. Try to recognize this person, who is our Prime Minister today.... Very rare & unbelievable video... You will also surprise.” BOOM also received the video via its WhatsApp helpline for verification.

Fact

We found several YouTube videos which stated that the person seen in the video is the late yoga guru Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja (BKS) Iyengar. BOOM reached out to Iyengar's granddaughter Abhijata Iyengar who confirmed that the man in the viral clip is B.K.S Iyengar. She told BOOM, "That video is by BKS Iyengar which was shot by Dr VB Gokhale, a surgeon from Belgaum in 1938 in Pune's Prabhat Studios which later became the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)." BOOM debunked the viral video in November, 2020 when it was viral with same false claims.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2021-09-05T17:06:32+05:30
Claim Review :   Rare video shows PM Narendra Modi doing Yoga
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
BKS Iyengar Narendra Modi Yoga Viral Video Old Video Fake News Fact Check 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story