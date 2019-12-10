Video Of Suicide Caught On Camera In Egypt Passed Off As Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Dramatic and disturbing footage showing a man jump from a viewing gallery of a tower in Cairo, Egypt is going viral on social media as a 'live suicide video' at Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper.



The video, a little over one minute long, shows surveillance footage of a man in sweatshirt arriving at the tower's observation deck, waiting for a few seconds before he climbs up the railing and leaps. Another tourist rushes to pull the man back, but the man in the sweatshirt breaks free. One can also see a woman who witnessed the shocking scene appears to be traumatized.











The caption along with the viral video reads 'Dubai Burj Khalifa live suicide.



















BOOM has decided not to include the video due to its distressing nature.





FACT CHECK



We Broke the video into key frames and ran a reverse image search using Google. We were directed to a YouTube video uploaded on December 1, 2019 with an Arabic caption. The caption when translated reads, 'the moment of engineering student Nader Mohamed's suicide from the Cairo tower, Egypt and hidden messages'. Original text 'بالفيديو لحظة أنتحار طالب الهندسة نادر محمد من برج القاهرة ورسائله الخفية'.











A keyword search of the incident directed us to several news articles from Egypt, which reported the engineering student's death. A news article by See news, titled 'Egyptian student jumps off Cairo tower commits suicide.' The unfortunate incident happened at Egypt's Cairo tower, the person who killed himself was 20-year-old, Nader Mohamed, engineering student at Helwan University and was going through some psychological crisis, reported See News. Read the full article here too reports the incident to be from Cairo, Egypt. Another article by Middle east Monitor too reports the incident to be from Cairo, Egypt. Cairo Tower, is one of Egypt's most famous landmarks after the pyramids, built by the Egyptian architect Naoum Shebib in the sixties. The tower at 187 metres high offers and 360 degree view of the city and is thronged by tourists.