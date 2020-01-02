Video Of SP Leader's Remarks On Islam Revived With False Claim

A 2017 video of Samajwadi Party politician Mavia Ali making a controversial remark about being a Muslim first and an Indian second has resurfaced in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Ali's remarks were against the Uttar Pradesh state government's directive that year to record Independence Day celebrations in madrassas in the state.

Furthermore recent viral posts have misidentified Ali as Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

Mavia Ali was with the Congress in 2016 when he won the Deoband seat and was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in a by-election in February that year. In 2017's UP Assembly elections, Ali represented the Samajwadi Party and lost to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

The 25 second long clip shows Ali saying, "firstly I am Muslim. I am an Indian in the second number. If any law clashes with the ideology of Islam, then I am with Islam. I am not ready to abide by the constitution or law. We are not loyal to the country, but we are the leaders of it. Dogs are faithfuls."

The video is viral on Facebook with the caption identifying the speaker as Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui.









Verified handles identify Mavia Ali as Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui

The same video has been tweeted by multiple verified handles, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Canadian Twitter influencer Tarek Fatah. However, Patra and Fatah later clarified that the video is of Mavia Ali and not Siddiqui.







It appears this Man is Mavia Ali from SP, whom many in SM projected as Nassimudin ..anyways Congress & SP are siblings ..you don't hear a single Congress neta speaking against SP

...basic fact being there are "Political instigation" to what we are seeing on the streets https://t.co/aSj9CUyshk — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 1, 2020

Below is Tarek Fatah's tweet.





"Loyalty is for dogs.

We Muslims own India;

our loyalty is to Islam."



Indian @INCIndia Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui unashamedly rejects all Indian laws not in conformity with Islamic Sharia.pic.twitter.com/gyQkT1AxSw — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 31, 2019









Fact Check

Upon relevant keyword searches, BOOM came across the same video, that featured in an India Today news bulletin, three years ago. According to the report, Mavia Ali made the controversial statements about giving precedence to the Islamic law instead of following the Indian Constitution on August 14, 2017, after the Yogi Adityanath government issued strict instructions about celebrating Independence Day in madrassas and recording the same. Ali was a Samajwadi Party leader then.

The same was covered in a prime time debate show of the channel.









Meanwhile Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui is a member of the UP Legislative Assembly and has no relation to the video.

