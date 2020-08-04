Video Of Assault On Two Villagers In Haryana Peddled As Attack On BJP MLA

CCTV footage capturing a group of men beating up two persons inside a local government office in Haryana is viral with captions falsely claiming that one of the men being attacked is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA.

BOOM contacted a police official concerned who confirmed to us that the attack was result of a personal dispute, and the men who were attacked were not BJP members or politicians.

Also read Aaditya Thackeray With Rhea Chakraborty? No, That's Disha Patani

The 90-second-long viral clip - a CCTV footage - shows a group of men enter a room where two men are already in conversation with an official. The group then launches a brutal attack on the two men seated in front of the official. At one point in the video, the official walks out of the room while the men continue with the assault.



A Hindi caption with the post translates to 'BJP MLA thrashed in Haryana'.

(Hindi: हरियाणा में BJP MLA की धुलाई )

BOOM has chosen not to include the video as it contains violence.



An archived version of the Facebook post can be seen here.





The same video is also viral with a caption which translates to 'Haryana BJP MLA thrashed'. View the video here and check its archived version here.





Also read 2019 Video Of Bengaluru's Crowded KR Market Revived With COVID Twist

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on a key frame of the viral video and found the same video uploaded on the YouTube channel of India TV on July 23, 2020. The headline with the video reads '2 men brutally beaten by goons at SDO office in Haryana's Munak'.

The report mentions that the incident took place in Haryana's Munak village in the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).



The India TV report also includes byte of a police official wherein he can be heard saying that three of the accused have been held. "FIR was registered against five people, of whom three have been arrested. We are investigating the involvement of the other two," the official told India TV.

Watch the video below. Viewers discretion advised.

BOOM then did a keyword search and found news reports about the incident, the video of which is now viral with false captions.

A report published by wire agency ANI states that the incident took place at the SDO office of Munak's electricity department on July 22.

According to the report, some villagers had gone to the SDO's office to raise an issue over a power line being laid through their farmland in Munak village. While the villagers were discussing the matter with the SDO, five men entered the office and attacked the duo. Police later identified the assailants by the help of CCTV footage in the office, and arrested three of them.

As per the ANI report, the police had said that the reason behind the attack was some personal conflict between the two parties.

BOOM then contacted the Munak police station to get more details.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack. They were all from the same village," the station in-charge told BOOM. The station in-charge told us it was a personal dispute between the two parties and also denied any political angle in the case.

Also read Video From Hyderabad Temple Viral With Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Twist

BOOM could not independently ascertain the reason behind the attack.