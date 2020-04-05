Unrelated Gruesome Photos Of A Family Tragedy Falsely Linked To Lockdown

A set of disturbing images showing a woman who committed suicide after allegedly killing her three children have been revived online falsely linking the deaths to the ongoing countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

BOOM found that the images are from Karnataka and are from June 2019 and therefore cannot be related to the lockdown, which was announced on March 24, 2020.



A caption with the post claims, in Hindi, 'Due to the Brahmanical system a very tragic result has started to come out because the lockdown has been imposed in a wrong manner'.

(Hindi: ब्राह्मणी व्यवस्था की वजह से बहुत ही दुखदायी दृश्य ( परिणाम ) आना शुरू हो गया है क्योंकि लॉक डाउन गलत तरीके से लगाया गया ?

The photos show the lifeless bodies of the woman hanging from the ceiling and bodies of three young children face down, who appear to be drowned.



BOOM has chosen not to include the graphic images.



India is under a 21-day lockdown period in order to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus which has so far killed 99 people in the country and 65,711 persons around the world. The post is a continuation of a series of similar fake posts centered around lockdown and Coronavirus.

Fact Check



BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the pictures from the post and came across an article published in Telugu daily Sakshi.

The article carried the same image. According to the report, the horrific incident took place in a village in Koppal district of Karnataka on June 18, 2019. The deceased had been identified as Yellamma, Akshata, Kavya and Nagraj. The woman had reportedly killed her two daughters and a son before hanging herself.

BOOM looked for other news reports on the incident. While we could not find the same picture, we found articles published by Times of India reporting the incident. The reports also mentioned that the husband of the deceased, Umesh, had fled the scene. However, none of the reports mentioned about a reason that might have driven the woman to take the drastic step.