UninstallMyntra Trends Over Old Graphic Not Made By Company

An old poster depicting a scene from Mahabharata, which was earlier viral with claims that it is an advertisement by fashion e-commerce company Myntra, has resurfaced with captions urging people to uninstall its mobile app.

BOOM found that the poster was not designed by Myntra but another content creating website in 2016, and was removed immediately after it courted controversies for the same.



The poster refers to the mythological episode of Draupadi's disrobing ('cheer haran') by Dushasana in the Kaurava court, as she prays to Lord Krishna to protect her. In the graphic, lord Krishna is shown ordering an 'extra long' sari for Draupadi, with a text 'Shri Krishna shopping online' underneath. The poster also features a logo of Myntra.com.

Also Read:Bihar Polls: Old Photo Falsely Shared As Crowd At Yogi Adityanath's Rally



The poster is now doing the rounds with the caption 'Bhakts today online clothes shopping company Myntra has taken the responsibility to dishonour themselves. Uninstall Myntra, rate them with a single star and abuse them in review.'



(Hindi: भक्तो आज उड़ता तीर ऑनलाइन कपड़ो की कम्पनी Myntra ने लपक लिया है Uninstall myntra रेटिंग करे सिंगल स्टार रिव्यु में गाली; कारण ) Click here for the archive of the post.

Several netizens have also accused the brand for attacking Hindu religion openly. One such post reads, "Why do these double-faced people target only Hindu religion? #BoycottMyntra" (Original text in Hindi: ये दोगले लोग सिर्फ हिंदू धर्म को ही टारगेट क्यों करते हैं #BoycottMyntra).

Click here for the archive of the post.

Also Read:2018 Mock Funeral Clip Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Viral Ahead Of Bypolls



Old graphic made by content creating website resurfaces



Myntra dissociated itself from the graphic and called out the creator Scroll Droll when the graphic was viral with a similar narrative in 2016. In a tweet thread, Myntra wrote, "We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this." It further stated that the company contemplated pursuing legal action against Scroll Droll, a content creating website, for using their brand name illegally.

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5 — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016





This creative was done and posted by a third party (ScrollDroll) without our knowledge or approval. They have already (1/3) — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

In a series of tweet, ScrollDroll also apologised for the graphic and clarified that the content was removed in February 2016 from all platforms.

We apologize and deeply regret if any of our artwork has hurt the sentiments of anyone. — ScrollDroll (@ScrollDroll) August 25, 2016

The handle also quote tweeted a now-deleted tweet featuring the graphic and clarified that Myntra is not associated with it. Read here and here.

We take up the responsibility of this artwork. Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly. (2/2) https://t.co/2mYwpaWZhg — ScrollDroll (@ScrollDroll) August 25, 2016

Also read 'Go Back Modi' Photo From West Bengal Shared As Bihar