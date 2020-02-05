Pregnant Woman Injured By UP Police Lathi-charge In 2018 Viral As Recent

Distressing footage from 2018 showing a pregnant woman cry in pain as onlookers claim that she was allegedly beaten by the police, is being shared falsely as recent.

The video is viral in the backdrop of ongoing anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh and around the country.

In the 30 seconds clip one can see the woman crying with pain while holding her stomach, as onlookers can be heard saying that police beat the woman with a baton.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Yogi's police have hit with a lathi at a pregnant woman protestant's womb at Eco garden. It is viciously wrong and shameful."

(In Hindi - बहुत ही निंदनीय और शर्मनाक ईको गार्डेन में दे रहे धरना प्रदर्शन में प्रेग्नेंट महिला अभ्यार्थी के पेट पर योगी सरकार की पुलिस ने मारी लाठी?)

WTF .... Police atrocities in UP has breached all levels of humanity



This time @Uppolice personal targets n beats up a pregnant woman in her stomach @Uppolice you're a disgrace to humanity and uniformed forces pic.twitter.com/j4OR2hsvA2 — Arjun (@arjundsage) February 4, 2020

Viral on Facebook

We searched on Facebook with the same caption and found that the video was being shared with the misleading caption.





FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine which search results showed that the incident had taken place in September 2018, and not was not recent as claimed.

We found an article by The Lallantop dated September 6, 2018, reporting on the incident which stated that B.Ed. and TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) pass teachers were agitating at Eco Garden in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on September 5, 2018, demanding recruitment.

The protesters had reached the Gandhi statue at Hazratganj that day, where the Lucknow police had stopped them after which there was a lathi-charge during which Mukta Kushwaha, who was pregnant at the time was hit by a baton on her stomach reported The Lallantop. BOOM could not independently verify the same.

After the incident which can be spotted in the viral video, people at the spot had helped Mukta and she was taken to the hospital in a police jeep.

