Pics Of Gurugram Flyover Collapse Peddled As Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

Images showing a portion of an under-construction flyover in Gurugram that collapsed on August 22, 2020 is being peddled with fake claims of an accident that happened in different cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.

BOOM found the images to be of a flyover collapse that happened on August 22 in Gurugram, Sohna road.

A few social media users are assuming the flyover collapse happened in Bengaluru, and have posted images with the caption, 'Near Whitefield krpuram Phoenix mall under construction metro bridge broken,'

An archive of the post is available here.

The post is also viral with a caption of it claiming to be a flyover collapse in Ahmedabad. Social media users are sharing with a caption that reads, 'Between Vijay crossroad to commerce six road, In Ahmedabad.'

BOOM also received the images multiple times on its helpline with different claims — either it being near Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel in Mumbai, or in Whitefield in Bengaluru.





FACT CHECK



A reverse image search led us to recent news reports about a flyover collapse in Sohna Road, Gurugram on August 22,2020.

News agency ANI had tweeted about it.

Haryana: A section of an under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram's Sohna Road. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/XHv51O1lQH — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

According to a report in the Indian Express, the flyover's construction started in 2018. The flyover is a part of a 5km road to provide better connectivity between Subhash Chowk on Sohna road and Badshahpur. The collapse happened on August 22 at around 10 pm.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in a tweet that the NHAI (National Highways Authorities of India), sub-division magistrate, and civil defence team were on the site inspecting the damage. The two people who were injured were under treatment.



Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site. pic.twitter.com/9JTCMaaoEA — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 22, 2020

More news reports about the incident can be found here, here, and here.



Comparing the viral images of the flyover collapse that are sometimes labelled as Mumbai, and sometimes Bengaluru, to the images of the flyover collapse in Gurugram in the Indian Express report, we see that the image is the same.





Another forward labelled as Mumbai, Bengaluru or sometimes Ahmedabad can be compared to a report on the Gurugram flyover collapse on August 22. The images are the same.





The pictures of the flyover collapse are of Sohna Road, Gurugram on August 22 and not of Mumbai, Bengaluru or Ahmedabad.

