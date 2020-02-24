Photo Shows JNU's Aishe Ghosh Faked An Injury? False Claim Viral

A photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh has been shared on social media with false claims that she faked a head injury during the January 5, 2020 JNU campus violence, as a scar is not visible in the photo.



Ghosh was injured during the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in which an armed mob attacked students and faculty. A picture of Ghosh bleeding profusely from the head, taken back then galvanized protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a potential National Register of Citizens (NRC).



Satire twitter handle Limes of India had shared a set of two photos of Ghosh on February 19, 2020 with a message 'Real life mutant: Meet Aishe Ghosh, the woman who recovers faster than any normal human being'.



The tweet comprises a photo of an injured Ghosh and another where she is seen speaking to a reporter from news agency ANI. There is no visible injury mark on Ghosh's forehead in the second picture.





Real life mutant: Meet Aishe Ghosh, the woman who recovers faster than any normal human being. pic.twitter.com/d7km1ivnP8 — Limes Of India (@LimesOfIndia) February 19, 2020

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder of Post Card news, tweeted a similar set of pictures - one of a profusely bleeding Aishe Ghosh and another of her talking to a reporter - with the text 'She's JNU's Aishe Ghosh...Pic 1: Weeks ago she said she had to put 16 stitches...Pic 2: Now not even a single stitch is visible...I think her doctor is God'.





She's JNU's Aishe Ghosh



Pic 1: Weeks ago she said she had to put 16 stitches



Pic 2: Now not even a single stitch is visible



I think her doctor is God pic.twitter.com/MHLXPxFbuh — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) February 19, 2020

Similar sets of images have also been shared on Facebook with the same claim.

A Facebook post by The Skin Doctor shared a set of Ghosh's picture with similar claim.













Real life mutant: Meet Aishe Ghosh, the woman who recovers faster than any normal human being. Posted by Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, 19 February 2020



















Fact Check

BOOM contacted Aishe Ghosh who told us that the picture was clicked recently and added that the stitch marks were not visible because of the manner in which light reflected on her forehead.



She sent us another picture of hers in which a scar left by surgical stitches are clearly visible.

















In another picture which the JNUSU president sent us, the stitches are barely visible due to the sunlight. Since this is a selfie taken from the front camera of a mobile phone, the picture has flipped and the stitch mark appears as a mirror image of the original image.









While we could not trace the other picture in which Ghosh appears without an injury mark, BOOM managed to find images wherein Ghosh is dressed in the same clothes. Ghosh was in Kolkata from February 13, 2020 onward to attend anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. Read more about it here.





JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh and Presidency University students union president Mimosa Ghorai ✊ pic.twitter.com/b0L62rrg9D — Amartya Das (@Amartya_13) February 16, 2020







