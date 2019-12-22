Parineeti Chopra Removed As Beti Bachao Ambassador & Other News You Almost Believed

Media outlets including Firstpost and the Quint have published a misleading article claiming actress Parineeti Chopra's role as brand ambassador for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign was cut short after she tweeted condemning the violence meted out to anti-Citizen Amendment Act protesters. BOOM was able to confirm that Chopra's term ended in 2017, much before the Citizenship law was passed. Read more details about the same here.







A tweet by a fake Nita Ambani account urging people to support and stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah is viral on social media in the wake of CAA protests. Several Twitter users fell for the fake account, with some tweeting that they would boycott the telecom company Jio, owned by Reliance Industries. A Reliance group spokesperson confirmed to BOOM that the account was fake and impersonating Nita Ambani. Read more details to this here.





An image of Rahul Gandhi pictured on stage alongside a student from Kerala, has been falsely linked to the protests in Delhi involving Jamia Milia University (JMIU) students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The viral posts feature a set of three images, one of Safa Febin photographed with Gandhi and the other two of the JMIU students Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna in confrontation with Delhi Police. BOOM found that the photo of Rahul Gandhi with Safa Febin was taken when the former was at Karuvakundu Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram, earlier in December to inaugurate a new science lab. Safa Febin translated a speech for Gandhi. Read more facts around the claim here.









Social media posts claiming that a leader from All India Majlis-ul-Ittahedul Muslemeen (AIMIM) - Sabiha Khan - masqueraded as Hindu protester while partaking in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, are viral. The claims insinuate that Khan is falsifying her identity as 'Swati' to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. BOOM got in touch with Swati from the picture, who is based in New Delhi, who informed us that she was aware of her identity being shared as Sabiha Khan. Read the details around this claim here.









A photograph showing police personnel sit in protest holding posters with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) signs, is fake and morphed. The original photo is from November 5, 2019 when police personnel marched to the Delhi police headquarters at ITO as a mark of protest over their leadership's handling of incidents of policemen being assaulted during clashes with lawyers. Read more details about these pictures here.











