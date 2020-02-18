No, Video Does Not Show Street Vendors Evicted Before Trump's Gujarat Visit

A video of an eviction drive from Orissa is being falsely shared as street side hawkers in Gujarat being evicted in preparation for the visit of US President Donald Trump's visit to the state on February 24.

The video follows an excavator demolishing fruit and carts as officials oversee the whole process. Many carts are then wheeled towards the excavator which goes on to crush them turn by turn.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Don't the poor have a right to live in this country under @narendramodi (Narendra Modi) ?? Look how #Ahemdabad is getting ready to welcome @realDonaldTrump (Donald Trump) @vijayrupanibjp is this part of #GujaratModel?"



The viral caption questions the 'Gujarat Model of development' and even tags the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Across Facebook it is being shared with similar claims linked falsely to Trump's visit.

Another tweet with the same claim:

Fact Check



﻿BOOM had previously debunked the same video being shared as Uttar Pradesh in light of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to reports, the video captures an eviction drive in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha's Unit 1 Market by the Municipal Corporation in January this year. The events of this eviction process were filmed in video and reported by local news networks.

BOOM corroborated snippets from the viral video with footage from Odiya news channel OTV's coverage of the eviction incident, ascertaining them to be the same.



Watch OTV's report on the Bhubaneshwar market evicition drive against illegal enrcoachment below:





Read this earlier fact check for the same viral video here. Another vernacular Bhubaneshwar based News channel, City Plus Odisha, had also captured the eviction of illegal encroachments in Unit 1 Market, Bhubaneshwar. Their footage is available from YouTube below:

City Plus Odisha has captured the incident as seen in the viral video, from a different angle. However, the man wheeling up the cart towards the excavator in the black tee shirt graphiced with red lettering is the same. All three videos capture the man in the black tee shirt, wheeling the carts towards the excavator to be destroyed.





