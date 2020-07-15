No, This Photo Does Not Show Ajay Devgn With His Mother

An image of actor Ajay Devgn with late actress Pushpa Joshi, who made her debut in Raid, is viral with many misidentifying her as Devgn's mother. The image shows Joshi photographed with Devgn, in what appears to be the set of the film.

Several netizens have fallen for the image which misleadingly relates the late actress to Devgn. The photo is doing the rounds with the caption, "Ajay Devgan and his mother." (Original caption in Hindi: अजय देवगन और उन की माता जी"). Click here to view an archive of the image.





BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the photograph was taken during the filming of Raid (2018). The Ajay Devgn-starrer revolved around a senior income tax officer, who leads an investigation on an influential man in Lucknow for money laundering; Joshi played actor Saurabh Shukla's mother in the film and was popularly known as daadi.



According to a report on mid-day, Joshi was probably the oldest debutante of Hindi film industry. She debuted at the age of 85. The article quoted the actress as saying, "I am ready to go to Kajol's home. You can say I am a late bloomer. I know there are not many roles for me, but nowadays, a lot of scripts are being written with meaningful parts for the oldies."

In an excerpt from the making of Raid, director Raj Kumar Gupta and Saurabh Shukla reflects on the octogenarian's performance. The actress breathed her last in November 26, 2019.

Joshi is also known for her performance in the commercial of Fevikwik, which gave her the moniker, Fevikwik Daadi.



Click here for an image of Ajay Devgn, with his mother Veena Devgan.



