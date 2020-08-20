No, This Is Not Mahesh Bhatt Angry At Sadak 2 Trailer Getting Dislikes

An old unrelated clip of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt losing his temper at a reporter is being falsely shared as his reaction after the trailer of his recent movie Sadak 2 garnered over 11 million dislikes on YouTube.

In the viral clip, Bhatt is replying to a question that can only be heard partly. The reporter who cannot be seen asks, "So, you don't really want answers?" which triggers the filmmaker's animated response saying there are no answers.

The clip is being shared after Sushant Singh Rajput's death led to a debate around nepotism and criticism of actors belonging to 'film families'. Following this, online campaigns to boycott such films, led to the trailer of Sadak 2 receiving over 11 million dislikes on YouTube within days of its airing. Sadak 2 is produced by Bhatt and stars his daughter Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

The caption on the post translates to,"After getting 10 million (1 crore) dislikes on Sadak 2, see how Mahesh Bhatt has become mad, the result of unity of Hindus, do not stop friends."

(In Hindi - सड़क- 2 के #10_मिलियन (1 करोड़ ) डिसलाइक मिलने के बाद देखो कैसे पगला गया है महेश भट्ट हिन्दुओं की एकता का परिणाम, रुकना नहीं है मित्रों)

FACT-CHECK

A keyword search fo Mahesh Bhatt + there are no answers' showed articles from December 2019. The viral video is a clipped version from an event to launch a book by Shaheen Bhatt on mental health and depression. Bhatt was attending the event with his family including Alia and Shaheen herself.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool when a reporter asked him: "So, you don't really want answers?" during a discussion about mental health and depression at the book launch event of Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt reported NDTV on December 9, 2019. The featured image of the NDTV article matches with the shots of Mahesh and Alia Bhatt in the viral clip.





We also found the complete discussion of the event uploaded on December 4, 2019, by Movie Talkies on YouTube with the caption, "Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt And Shaheen FULL EMOTIONAL Moments @ I've Never Been Happier Book Launch".

At the 45.49 timestamp, the same set of events happen as in the viral clip, Bhatt is seen talking about his daughter Shaheen who would simply call up a friend and cry when she was battling depression and not "look for answers" after which a reporter asks Bhatt, "So you don't really want answers" which leads to his outburst.

At 45.50 timestamp, Bhatt yells,"There are no answers retenders who claim to have answers and they institutionalise those answers and they impose those answers with the butt-end of a gun."

Following which Shaheen Bhatt is heard saying 'Papa!' as she tries to calm him down but he continued. Soni Razdan, sitting next to Mahesh Bhatt, also tries to calm him down.

After which Alia Bhatt says into the mic, "I warned you that this was gonna happen," as Mahesh Bhatt goes on to say, "I have never pretended to my children that I was in possession of the virtues that people flaunt. That's why they feel they are not misfits with me. I am a misfit at 71," same as in the viral clip.

