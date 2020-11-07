No, Denmark Has Not Passed A Law Banning Muslims From Voting

Social media posts claiming Denmark has passed a law which bans Muslims from voting in Danish elections are false. BOOM found no evidence of such a law being passed in Denmark. Denmark's Folketing (Parliamentary) Elections Act has no provision which bars Danish citizens from voting based on their religious persuasion.

Facebook text posts read: In Denmark, a law has been passed which will ban the Muslim community from voting. (Hindi text: डेनमार्क में मुस्लिम समुदाय के वोट देने के अधिकार को ख़त्म करनेवाला कानून पास किया गया).

Fact Check

A Google search with the keywords "Denmark Bans Muslims From Voting" did not generate any news articles. BOOM then checked Denmark's electoral laws on the Danish Ministry of Social Affairs and the Interior's website. The Ministry stated that "Any person who has attained the age of 18 years, is a national of Denmark and resident in the Kingdom is eligible to vote in a general election."

BOOM accessed the Danish Folketing (Parliamentary) Elections Act as updated on February 7, 2019. The Act elaborated on the eligibility of citizens to vote in Danish elections. BOOM found no clauses in the act which prohibited Muslims from voting in elections.

BOOM then searched for news articles about Denmark revoking citizenship of Muslims which would then result in their voting rights being revoked. We found multiple articles on Denmark passing a legislation which would strip dual-national Danes who left the country and joined the ISIS. The law was passed on October 24, 2019.

BOOM has written to the Danish Consul General in Bengaluru, Jette Bjerrum for this article. The story will be updated when Bjerrum responds.

