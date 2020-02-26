No, Delhi Violence Gunman Is Not Anurag Mishra

Claim
The gun-wielding man pictured in Delhi goes by the name of Anurag Mishra, according to the pictures in an attached Facebook profile
Fact
This claim is false, as BOOM has previously written about the man being Mohammed Shahrukh, who has currently been arrested by the Delhi Police. He was also recently falsely identified as Rohit Rajput. Shahrukh was seen pointing a gun at a policeman during the ongoing Delhi unrest, and shot few rounds in the air.
Updated On: 2020-02-26T19:17:10+05:30
