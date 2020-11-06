No, A Pornhub Notification Did Not Pop Up During CNN's Election Coverage

A video clip from CNN's coverage of the US Election results has been doctored to claim that the channel had Pornhub, a pornographic website, open on another tab during the show. BOOM found that the video has been edited to include Pornhub's logo.

The video has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook and has racked up millions of views and has been shared thousands of times.

The video, which is a video camera recording of the show on TV, has no audio. In the video, senior CNN reporters Wolf Blitzer and John King are standing next to CNN's Multi-Touch Collaboration Wall, also known as the Magic Wall as they analyse the election results. As the camera pans to King, the Pornhub logo can be seen on the top right of the Magic Wall. King can be then seen swiping the logo off the screen and looking away from the camera with a puzzled look.

The video has been quote-tweeted by former English footballer and BBC presenter Gary Lineker.

Former CNN journalist Piers Morgan and Indian journalist Faye DSouza also quote-tweeted the video.





Morgan subsequently tweeted that it had been pointed out to him that the video had been doctored. DSouza deleted her tweet without any correction.

Fact Check

Many Twitter users were quick to point out that the video had been doctored with. Twitter user @lewiswake slowed and zoomed in on the video to show that the Pornhub logo can be seen floating around and not steady on the screen.

ENHANCE!



Here it is zoomed in at 3 frames per second.



This is such a lazy attempt but people are lapping it up immediately. pic.twitter.com/nQxoZz0mJ0 — Lewis Wake (@lewiswake) November 6, 2020

French radio journalist Boris Kharlamoff shared the original video along with the audio. The Pornhub logo is nowhere to be seen. In the original video, King can be seen swiping away a black text box.

❌ Non, aucun onglet Pornhub n'est apparu à l'antenne sur @CNN. Vous pouvez reprendre une activité normale. pic.twitter.com/lLQyyxhNfc — Boris Kharlamoff (@BorisKharlamoff) November 6, 2020

Below is a screenshot comparison of the doctored video (L) and the original video (R).





BOOM has reached out to CNN for a comment. The article will be updated as and when they respond.