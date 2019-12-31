Muslims Rallying In Support Of Citizenship Amendment Act? A FactCheck

A video that can be traced back to May 2019 has resurfaced with claims that it is from Kerala, where Muslims came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The video appears to be related to a celebration marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide win in the 2019 general elections.

The clip shows a crowd of people walking on the streets as they cheer and clap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Men wearing skullcaps can be seen waving the BJP flag.



The 1 minute 10 second long video is doing the rounds on Facebook and Twitter with the following caption: "In Kerala Indian Muslims rally in support of CAA NRC and Modiji Zindabad Slogans. Media will not show this. Let us forward to the maximum members. Jai Namo Jai Jai Namo." The CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have triggered protests across the country and police have been drawing flak for brutal crackdown on protesters. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly demanding the scrapping of CAA.





Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video was recorded months before the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. Moreover only party flags are visible in the video. The both pro and anti-CAA protests have been marked by unique posters and slogans.

Furthermore, supporters can be heard speaking in Hindi, a language that is not common in Kerala. We then performed a reverse image search on a few of the key frames from the video, and were directed to the same video, that was uploaded to YouTube in May. The video appears to be shot in Uttar Pradesh, where supporters of Narendra Modi took out a rally after he won from Varanasi. The video has been captioned as , "Muslim brothers celebrating Modi victory in UP."





In fact, the same video was tweeted by active BJP member Kapil Mishra, on May 23, the day general election results were declared in the country.





Today India has changed forever

Thanks @narendramodi Ji pic.twitter.com/v0QL5ZwLZy — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 23, 2019





While BOOM could not independently verify the location, the video has been present on the internet since May 23, months before the CAA was passed.

