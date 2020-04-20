Johns Hopkins Distances Itself From Viral List Of COVID-19 Precautions

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has distanced itself from a list of 15 -18 points, which are a combination of scientific claims and precautions around the coronavirus, whose outbreak is causing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The list, which is viral on social media and circulating as a PDF document, claims to be from one 'Dr. Irene Kent, whose daughter is an assistant professor in infectious diseases at JHU'.

The claims range from the structure and composition of the virus, to advising moisturising one's hands, as molecules (of the virus) can hide in the cracks of one's hands, adding that the thicker the moisturiser, the better.

Excerpts from this list includes:

"The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered by a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code. (mutation) and convert them into aggressor and multiplier cells."

"The virus CANNOT go through healthy skin"

"UV LIGHT on any object that may contain it breaks down the virus protein. For example, to disinfect and reuse a mask is perfect. Be careful, it also breaks down collagen (which is protein) in the skin, eventually causing wrinkles and skin cancer."

A PDF version of this message can be found here, and is circulating on WhatsApp.

JHU has been disseminating a lot of information around the coronavirus and COVID-19. It runs a popular and a regularly-updated COVID-19 tracker to track cases and deaths around the world. The university is also offering insights and trends derived from data from the tracker, as well as medical and social guidelines around the coronavirus and infectious diseases.

FactCheck

For starters, the university has denied the viral content through a tweet on March 28, calling it false.





We have seen rumors about #COVID19 circulating on social media that cite a Johns Hopkins immunologist and infectious disease expert. We do not know the origin of these rumors.



Get credible information from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine experts: https://t.co/8yP58VAR0N — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) March 28, 2020





Through a blog post on April 4, the university then wrote, "The message, which has no identifiable connection to Johns Hopkins, includes approximately 20 bullet points, the first of which begins "The virus is not a living organism … ." It is sometimes attributed to a Johns Hopkins doctor, or immunologist, or to 'Irene Ken, whose daughter is an Asst. Prof in infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University'", says the blog. The blog has also advised peopled to get their news and information from trustworthy sources such as the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Infections or from reputable news outlets.

US-based fact-checking website, Snopes, has carried this story too, labelling it as 'misattributed' with a statement from JHU. A spokesperson of the university told Snopes, "This is not something produced by Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). We have seen rumors and misinformation about COVID-19 citing our experts and circulating on social media, and we have received several inquiries from the general public about these posts. We do not know their origin, and they lack credibility."

