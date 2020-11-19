India Today, Aaj Tak Tweet Edited Video Of Indonesian Kid Dancing

India Today and Aaj Tak tweeted an edited video of a young Indonesian boy happily grooving to a popular song, Dama Dam Mast Qalandar.

BOOM found that the audio has been edited with the original from Indonesia, where the four-year-old boy is casually swaying without any music, except Islamic prayers heard in the background.

India Today shared the 24-second long clip, where the visuals were colour corrected to black and white with the caption reading, "How would you caption this video of an adorable music lover enjoying the famous Dama Dam Mast Qalandar sufi song #YourSpace #CaptionThis". Click here for India Today's archive.

How would you caption this video of an adorable music lover enjoying the famous Dama Dam Mast Qalandar sufi song#YourSpace #CaptionThis pic.twitter.com/NvjTf8C10y — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 18, 2020

The same edited video was shared by India Today on its official Facebook page.

Aaj Tak also tweeted the same footage with the caption, "If the song is great, then we lose ourselves in it. Now for instance see this little kid. Give an appropriate caption for this dancing and singing kid." (Original text in Hindi: गाना बढ़िया हो जनाब तो हम सब उसकी धुन में खो सा जाते हैं...अब इस नन्हे बच्चे को ही देखिये न...झूमते -गाते इस बच्चे के लिए दीजिये कोई अच्छा सा कैप्शन ! #YourSpace #CaptionThis)

Click here for Aaj Tak's tweet archive.



The video was also shared by journalist Narendra Nath Mishra.

Mishra's tweet, featuring the edited clip, has been retweeted by actor and former Congress member Urmila Matondkar.

Undoubtedly the Coolest thing I've seen this season 😎 https://t.co/gMUIkxHnC0 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 18, 2020

Fact Check



BOOM found that the original video is from Indonesia where on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebration in a boarding school, a four-year-old boy suddenly started swaying merrily to Islamic chants.

BOOM ran a reverse image on a keyframe from the video and found a Twitter thread of two videos, with both of them not having the song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar in it, but a different audio.

We identified the tweet language as Indonesian and upon translation found that it says, it was "heavenly to watch the kid sway to Islamic chants and worship the name of the Prophet."

Ternyata ada terusannya gaes..



Adek ini udah bisa merasakan ekstasi (wajd).



Mantyul sees..😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8nFKOoTI7O — IG: @autadannasher (@autad) November 13, 2020

One of the videos carried a watermark that read, Mod`Usril and had the original audio.









A search on Facebook for Mod Usril led us to an account where the person had shared a longer version of the video on November 8. The longer version of the video shows the kid merrily swaying to the chants, as a few of his friends try to distract him. The original audio is not a song or any music, but Islamic prayers being chanted.

The original video was viewed more than 1.5 million times at the time of writing this article.



BOOM reached out to Mod Usril (Ahmad Yusril Iskandar), who confirmed that the video was shot by him on November 7 this year, at his hometown Majalengka, in the West Java Province of Indonesia. Mod Usril told BOOM, "The community was celebrating Prophet's birth anniversary when four-year-old Fauzi started swaying to the Islamic chants of prayer. The video was shot at the Al-Hidayah Girimukti Islamic Boarding School of the Malausma District of Majalengka Regency ( West Java Province, Indonesia)."

Mod Usril also shared some images from the same event with BOOM.













