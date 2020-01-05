Imran Khan Tweets Misinformation And Other News You Almost Believed

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted out a set of three videos on Friday, claiming them to be footages of "ethnic cleansing" of Muslims in India. After BOOM and other social media users pointed out that two of the videos were unrelated to his claims, he deleted the entire Twitter thread. The first video is of a police raid in Bangladesh. One more video is from November 16th, 2019 which is weeks before the protests against the CAA and ensuing police brutality started. Read all the details about the videos shared by Imran Khan here.





Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi tweeted on Saturday a video, which misleadingly claimed that National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recorded 'Om' as a sound emanating from the sun. The video Bedi tweeted is not the original video that NASA released in 2018 of the sun's sonification but instead is a different video that amplifies the 'Om' sound. In fact, NASA has not made any statement correlating the sun's 'sound' to Om. Read more details about the claim here.





Several users of social media are calling out photos of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, with visible bandages, as imposters with no real injuries. According to them, the photos, which show the protesters wearing bandages over pieces of clothing like 'hijabs' and jackets gives away their bluff. However, the photographer of these images, Zafar Abbas, told BOOM that the protesters deliberately wore bandages during anti-CAA protests in New Delhi on December 29, as a mark of solidarity with a student - Mohammed Minhajuddin - who lost an eye during earlier protests on December 15 due to police brutality. Read more facts behind this here.





An old video of a group of people burning photos of Hindu gods at a protest has has been revived with misleading claim that it shows anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters burning the photos. BOOM found older and longer versions of the same video uploaded on Facebook and YouTube which makes it quite clear that it cannot be from the recent anti-CAA protests around the country. Read more details here.





The Army has refuted a viral letter in the name of newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who formerly was the chief of the Indian Army . While the starting of the letter is benign, where it extends new year's greeting to the army staff, the latter part of the letter states that the Indian Army defended India's borders in Noushera better than the Air Force in February 2019, when tensions around Pulwama and Balakot flared. The letter further goes on to say that as CDS, he would run the Navy and Air Force along the lines of the Indian Army. Read all the details here.















